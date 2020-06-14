All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

251 West 71st Street

251 West 71st Street · (212) 381-6546
Location

251 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
Upper West Side Gem with Private Outdoor Space! Welcome to your new magnificent freshly renovated home! Delightful, unique south facing 4BR plus maids in prime UWS location. . W/D in unit. Enter into apartment through foyer with coat closet. To the right is formal dining room. Beyond that is your brand new, fully-renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. From foyer two story south facing living room is straight ahead. Foyer and LR have original wide plank wood flooring. Decorative fireplace in LR, double height ceilings, original huge leaded glass windows. 2 bedrooms downstairs, first has half bath and small closet, second has full bath, wall of built-ins for storage, and 2 large closets (one cedar lined for sweaters and furs). Beautiful staircase leads up from LR to 2nd floor landing. Another three steps up to 3rd bedroom with full bath, closet and storage space running the length of one wall. From the second floor landing another few steps lead up to a 4th small bedroom with 2 closets and full bath, maids room, and private outdoor roof terrace. Marble lobby with original details. Live in Super signs for packages. Initial lease of 16 months- 2 years, one year renewals thereafter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 West 71st Street have any available units?
251 West 71st Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 West 71st Street have?
Some of 251 West 71st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 251 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 251 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 251 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 251 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 251 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 251 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
