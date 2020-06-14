251 West 71st Street

Amenities

Upper West Side Gem with Private Outdoor Space! Welcome to your new magnificent freshly renovated home! Delightful, unique south facing 4BR plus maids in prime UWS location. . W/D in unit. Enter into apartment through foyer with coat closet. To the right is formal dining room. Beyond that is your brand new, fully-renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. From foyer two story south facing living room is straight ahead. Foyer and LR have original wide plank wood flooring. Decorative fireplace in LR, double height ceilings, original huge leaded glass windows. 2 bedrooms downstairs, first has half bath and small closet, second has full bath, wall of built-ins for storage, and 2 large closets (one cedar lined for sweaters and furs). Beautiful staircase leads up from LR to 2nd floor landing. Another three steps up to 3rd bedroom with full bath, closet and storage space running the length of one wall. From the second floor landing another few steps lead up to a 4th small bedroom with 2 closets and full bath, maids room, and private outdoor roof terrace. Marble lobby with original details. Live in Super signs for packages. Initial lease of 16 months- 2 years, one year renewals thereafter!