Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

222 East 24th Street

Location

222 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Very spacious renovated Studio in Elevator BuildingThe unit gets great light and is very bright.Massive kitchen with ton of counter space - full size appliances and dishwasher.call/email to schedule a showing SPIRE343501

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 East 24th Street have any available units?
222 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 East 24th Street have?
Some of 222 East 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 222 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 222 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
