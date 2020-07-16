All apartments in New York County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:19 AM

580 Main Street

580 Main Street · (917) 669-2143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

580 Main Street, New York County, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDEDLarge & newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 bath on Roosevelt Island. The building is conveniently located just steps to grocery stores, pharmacies, parks, etc. Roosevelt Island is quiet, clean, surrounded by waterfront and parks and this building is only a few minutes from the F train which is one stop to 63rd & Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. The Air tram is also another option for transportation that takes you to 60th Street and 2nd Avenue. Great natural light, stainless steel appliances dishwasher/microwave. The building has multiple elevators and a large laundry room open 24 hours, storage is available. Gas, heat and electric are included in the rent. Parking garage is just a short walk away fro $190 per month. Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Main Street have any available units?
580 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York County, NY.
What amenities does 580 Main Street have?
Some of 580 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 580 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York County.
Does 580 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 580 Main Street offers parking.
Does 580 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Main Street have a pool?
No, 580 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 580 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 580 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
