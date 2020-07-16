580 Main Street

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDEDLarge & newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 bath on Roosevelt Island. The building is conveniently located just steps to grocery stores, pharmacies, parks, etc. Roosevelt Island is quiet, clean, surrounded by waterfront and parks and this building is only a few minutes from the F train which is one stop to 63rd & Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. The Air tram is also another option for transportation that takes you to 60th Street and 2nd Avenue. Great natural light, stainless steel appliances dishwasher/microwave. The building has multiple elevators and a large laundry room open 24 hours, storage is available. Gas, heat and electric are included in the rent. Parking garage is just a short walk away fro $190 per month. Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing