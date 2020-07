Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking elevator range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Location Location Location! 1 Bedroom Apartment Located In Birchwood Court. Rent Includes Gas, Heat And Water. No Smoking. No Pets. Laundry On Premises. Located In 24 Hr Gated Community W/ New Laundry Facility And Comes With a Transferrable Parking Spot. Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping And Restaurants. Renter must complete board application and go through board approval. One month's fee paid by tenant and split between listing agent and renting agent.