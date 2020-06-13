Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:11 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
265 Washington Street
265 Washington Street, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
759 sqft
Two Family House - Features: 1st floor Jr 4 (1) bedroom unit w/additional office/den or 2nd bedroom, country kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, deck, ht and hw included. Bring Fido (dogs only) pet friendly. 2 car off street driveway parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
827 Underhill Avenue
827 Underhill Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
850 sqft
Renovated Junior 4 in desirable Mamaroneck location with an amazing kitchen. Outside is a dead-end street, ample street parking and covered porch. Inside is a recently renovated 2nd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1123 Jensen Avenue
1123 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1250 sqft
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mamaroneck

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
88 Henry Avenue
88 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 Elkan Road
13 Elkan Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1559 sqft
This charming brick colonial townhouse resides at Larchmont s Elkan Park Complex. In its prime location, the immaculate 3 bedroom 2.1 bath corner unit is introduced by a light-filled living room and dining room with sleek hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
141 Fremont Street
141 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1395 sqft
Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
59 W Garden Road
59 West Garden Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,100
2976 sqft
Location, location and the living is easy in this (1993) young 2976 square foot Colonial home located on 0.157 of an acre with just a short walk to the village, trains and elementary school.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
113 Park Avenue
113 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1239 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom 1 Bath unit in the Heart of Harrison! Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Large kitchen with access to patio, spacious living room/dining room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Attic for storage.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of Mamaroneck
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,552
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
City Guide for Mamaroneck, NY

The town of Mamaroneck is not your typical town. It is actually comprised of two separate villages, Larchmont and the Village of Mamaroneck (parts of the village of Mamaroneck are located in Rye, the town neighboring Mamaroneck), as well as a large unincorporated area, which makes up the majority of the town's 14 square miles.

The land on which the town of Mamaroneck now sits was originally purchased by John Richbell, a merchant from London, in 1661 from the Siwanoy Indians, or more exactly from Chief Wappaquewam and his brother Manhatahan for tools, kettles, clothing and a supply of wampum. The name of the town in Indian translates to "the place where the sweet waters fall into the sea" It wasn't until 1788, that Mamaroneck officially became a town, thanks to New York Legislature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mamaroneck, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mamaroneck renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

