176 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with balcony
The town of Mamaroneck is not your typical town. It is actually comprised of two separate villages, Larchmont and the Village of Mamaroneck (parts of the village of Mamaroneck are located in Rye, the town neighboring Mamaroneck), as well as a large unincorporated area, which makes up the majority of the town's 14 square miles.
The land on which the town of Mamaroneck now sits was originally purchased by John Richbell, a merchant from London, in 1661 from the Siwanoy Indians, or more exactly from Chief Wappaquewam and his brother Manhatahan for tools, kettles, clothing and a supply of wampum. The name of the town in Indian translates to "the place where the sweet waters fall into the sea" It wasn't until 1788, that Mamaroneck officially became a town, thanks to New York Legislature. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mamaroneck renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.