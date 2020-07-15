All apartments in Mamaroneck
602 Jefferson Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

602 Jefferson Avenue

602 Jefferson Avenue · (914) 777-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

602 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home with Bonus Room Located in Highly Sought After Ryeneck. Main Level is an Open Floor Plan Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar/Island, Granite Countertops and Ample Cabinet Space. Bright Dining Area with Tons of Natural Sunlight. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Laundry Room on Main Level with, Full Bathroom for Guest Use, and Lovely Bonus Room Perfect for Office/Den/Nursery. One Entrance Features Massive Wrap-around Sun-Filled Foyer Perfect for Sunroom with Tons of Storage Space. Second Floor Features: Master Bedroom with Double Closets, Built-ins, and En-suite. 2 Additional Nice Size Bedrooms with Great Closet Space and Additional Full Bathroom. Apartment Includes: Washer/Dryer, Central Air Throughout, Driveway Parking for up to 4 Cars, Access to Back/Side Yard. 3 Entrances, Small Deck Off Kitchen. Pets Welcome for an Additional $$. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Close to Town, Transportation, Restaurants, and Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
602 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 602 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
602 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 602 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 602 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 602 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 602 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 602 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 602 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Jefferson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Jefferson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
