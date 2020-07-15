602 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home with Bonus Room Located in Highly Sought After Ryeneck. Main Level is an Open Floor Plan Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar/Island, Granite Countertops and Ample Cabinet Space. Bright Dining Area with Tons of Natural Sunlight. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Laundry Room on Main Level with, Full Bathroom for Guest Use, and Lovely Bonus Room Perfect for Office/Den/Nursery. One Entrance Features Massive Wrap-around Sun-Filled Foyer Perfect for Sunroom with Tons of Storage Space. Second Floor Features: Master Bedroom with Double Closets, Built-ins, and En-suite. 2 Additional Nice Size Bedrooms with Great Closet Space and Additional Full Bathroom. Apartment Includes: Washer/Dryer, Central Air Throughout, Driveway Parking for up to 4 Cars, Access to Back/Side Yard. 3 Entrances, Small Deck Off Kitchen. Pets Welcome for an Additional $$. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Close to Town, Transportation, Restaurants, and Shops.