490 Bleeker Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Welcome to Orienta, one of Mamaroneck s most sought after locations. Fully renovated sophisticated corner one bedroom unit. impressive pre-war building is situated directly on the Long Island Sound. This apartment offers breathtaking views and endless recreational opportunities, an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, updated kitchen/bath, and a thoughtful layout. Building amenities include boat slips (based on availability), gardening area, kayak storage, in-ground pool, exercise room, sauna and private storage lockers. Orienta combines classic old world charm with numerous modern amenities, offering a lifestyle unparalleled elsewhere in the area. Situated in a favorable location, you will find yourself minutes from the train, major highways, dining, shopping, and all that the lovely village of Mamaroneck has to offer.