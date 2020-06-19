All apartments in Mamaroneck
Find more places like 490 Bleeker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mamaroneck, NY
/
490 Bleeker Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

490 Bleeker Avenue

490 Bleeker Avenue · (914) 715-3511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mamaroneck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

490 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Welcome to Orienta, one of Mamaroneck s most sought after locations. Fully renovated sophisticated corner one bedroom unit. impressive pre-war building is situated directly on the Long Island Sound. This apartment offers breathtaking views and endless recreational opportunities, an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, updated kitchen/bath, and a thoughtful layout. Building amenities include boat slips (based on availability), gardening area, kayak storage, in-ground pool, exercise room, sauna and private storage lockers. Orienta combines classic old world charm with numerous modern amenities, offering a lifestyle unparalleled elsewhere in the area. Situated in a favorable location, you will find yourself minutes from the train, major highways, dining, shopping, and all that the lovely village of Mamaroneck has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Bleeker Avenue have any available units?
490 Bleeker Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 490 Bleeker Avenue have?
Some of 490 Bleeker Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Bleeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
490 Bleeker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Bleeker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 490 Bleeker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 490 Bleeker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 490 Bleeker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 490 Bleeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Bleeker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Bleeker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 490 Bleeker Avenue has a pool.
Does 490 Bleeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 490 Bleeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Bleeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Bleeker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Bleeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Bleeker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 490 Bleeker Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Similar Pages

Mamaroneck 1 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 Bedrooms
Mamaroneck Apartments with BalconyMamaroneck Apartments with Parking
Mamaroneck Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity