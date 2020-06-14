123 Mamaroneck Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room

Fabulous VIEW OF HARBOR out to LONG ISLAND SOUND from every room of this fantastic 3 Bedroom/2 Bath unit at the desirable Regatta Condominium. Enjoy the brand new Kitchen w/modern white cabinets, solid surface counters, SS appliances and new crown molding in Living room. Located in the heart of Mamaroneck's Vibrant Village & just blocks to the Train Station. Easy living awaits as you enter the elevator from the indoor parking garage w/ 2 dedicated parking paces. Laundry room on each floor-heat, hot water and parking (2 spaces) included in the monthly rent. Get ready to enjoy all our Friendly Village has to offer including a vibrant downtown, fabulous library, Emelin Theater, Harbor Island Park and Beach, Marine Center, a new luxury movie theater coming soon.