Mamaroneck, NY
123 Mamaroneck Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

123 Mamaroneck Avenue

123 Mamaroneck Avenue · (914) 698-1017
Mamaroneck
Location

123 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$3,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous VIEW OF HARBOR out to LONG ISLAND SOUND from every room of this fantastic 3 Bedroom/2 Bath unit at the desirable Regatta Condominium. Enjoy the brand new Kitchen w/modern white cabinets, solid surface counters, SS appliances and new crown molding in Living room. Located in the heart of Mamaroneck's Vibrant Village & just blocks to the Train Station. Easy living awaits as you enter the elevator from the indoor parking garage w/ 2 dedicated parking paces. Laundry room on each floor-heat, hot water and parking (2 spaces) included in the monthly rent. Get ready to enjoy all our Friendly Village has to offer including a vibrant downtown, fabulous library, Emelin Theater, Harbor Island Park and Beach, Marine Center, a new luxury movie theater coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have any available units?
123 Mamaroneck Avenue has a unit available for $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have?
Some of 123 Mamaroneck Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Mamaroneck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Mamaroneck Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Mamaroneck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue does offer parking.
Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Mamaroneck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Mamaroneck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
