All apartments in Mamaroneck
Find more places like 680 W Boston Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mamaroneck, NY
/
680 W Boston Post Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:00 AM

680 W Boston Post Road

680 West Boston Post Road · (914) 222-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mamaroneck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

680 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
internet access
lobby
sauna
NO FEE Spacious/SS Apps/Dishwasher/Laundry/A/C/Elevator/Parking/Pool/Gym/Sauna Apartment Amenities: ~ Spacious living room. Lots of natural light throughout ~ Kitchen has stainless steel appliances ~ Garbage disposal in Kitchen sink ~ Dishwasher & microwave. Cozy dining area ~ Spacious bathroom with lots of counter space. Powder room ~ Carpeting throughout ~ Air Conditioning~ 18 month Lease Building Amenities: ~ Beautiful, inviting lobby ~ Laundry room on every floor ~ Elevator in building ~ Outdoor Assigned Parking included in the rent. ~ Guest parking available.~ Heat, hot water & A/C included in rent ~ Access to community pool, exercise room, sauna & community room with pool table~ Internet and cable ready ~ Minutes to Mamaroneck Metro-North station ~ Restaurants within 5 minute walk. ~ Close to shops, entertainment & more ~ Park, harbor and beach across the street.~ Pets AllowedContact now to schedule a showingCall/Text: 6914-885-6581Email: ron@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1672

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 W Boston Post Road have any available units?
680 W Boston Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mamaroneck, NY.
What amenities does 680 W Boston Post Road have?
Some of 680 W Boston Post Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 W Boston Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
680 W Boston Post Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 W Boston Post Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 W Boston Post Road is pet friendly.
Does 680 W Boston Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 680 W Boston Post Road does offer parking.
Does 680 W Boston Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 W Boston Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 W Boston Post Road have a pool?
Yes, 680 W Boston Post Road has a pool.
Does 680 W Boston Post Road have accessible units?
No, 680 W Boston Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 680 W Boston Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 W Boston Post Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 W Boston Post Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 680 W Boston Post Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 680 W Boston Post Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Similar Pages

Mamaroneck 1 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 Bedrooms
Mamaroneck Apartments with BalconyMamaroneck Apartments with Parking
Mamaroneck Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity