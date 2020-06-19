680 W Boston Post Road

Amenities
NO FEE Spacious/SS Apps/Dishwasher/Laundry/A/C/Elevator/Parking/Pool/Gym/Sauna Apartment Amenities: ~ Spacious living room. Lots of natural light throughout ~ Kitchen has stainless steel appliances ~ Garbage disposal in Kitchen sink ~ Dishwasher & microwave. Cozy dining area ~ Spacious bathroom with lots of counter space. Powder room ~ Carpeting throughout ~ Air Conditioning~ 18 month Lease Building Amenities: ~ Beautiful, inviting lobby ~ Laundry room on every floor ~ Elevator in building ~ Outdoor Assigned Parking included in the rent. ~ Guest parking available.~ Heat, hot water & A/C included in rent ~ Access to community pool, exercise room, sauna & community room with pool table~ Internet and cable ready ~ Minutes to Mamaroneck Metro-North station ~ Restaurants within 5 minute walk. ~ Close to shops, entertainment & more ~ Park, harbor and beach across the street.~ Pets AllowedContact now to schedule a showingCall/Text: 6914-885-6581Email: ron@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1672