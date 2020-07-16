All apartments in Mamaroneck
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:30 PM

522 Carroll Avenue

522 Carroll Avenue · (914) 374-0318
Location

522 Carroll Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
Wonderful neighborhood and convenient location in Rye Neck on a private cul-de-sac street with use of patio and backyard. This sunfilled second floor two bedroom apartment features a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, huge living room, sunroom, 2 bedroom & bath plus one car garage, front door plus a side entrance. The brand new eat in kitchen, comes with stainless steel appliances, a built in microwave, exhaust hood, Quartz counter tops and tiled back splash. Central air conditioning. ceiling fans, 82% efficiency gas hot water system, new windows and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Walk to schools and train station......Enjoy all that Mamaroneck has to offer....Harbor Island with its beach, playground, ball fields and tennis courts, the Emelin Theatre & library, many shops, great restaurants and soon to arrive new movie theatre....all in walking distance. Requirements annual income, credit scores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Carroll Avenue have any available units?
522 Carroll Avenue has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 522 Carroll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
522 Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 522 Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 522 Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 522 Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 522 Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Carroll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 522 Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 522 Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 522 Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Carroll Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Carroll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Carroll Avenue has units with air conditioning.
