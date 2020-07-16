522 Carroll Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful neighborhood and convenient location in Rye Neck on a private cul-de-sac street with use of patio and backyard. This sunfilled second floor two bedroom apartment features a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, huge living room, sunroom, 2 bedroom & bath plus one car garage, front door plus a side entrance. The brand new eat in kitchen, comes with stainless steel appliances, a built in microwave, exhaust hood, Quartz counter tops and tiled back splash. Central air conditioning. ceiling fans, 82% efficiency gas hot water system, new windows and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Walk to schools and train station......Enjoy all that Mamaroneck has to offer....Harbor Island with its beach, playground, ball fields and tennis courts, the Emelin Theatre & library, many shops, great restaurants and soon to arrive new movie theatre....all in walking distance. Requirements annual income, credit scores.