221 Jensen Avenue

Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park. Features new hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen w/new white cabinets, solid surface counter tops, SS appliances, & sliding door to patio/yard, 2 full bathrooms, laundry in unit. One car detached garage and shared driveway. Heat/Hot Water included in the rent and bring the pup subject to size/breed/refrences. Enjoy all that's offered in this Waterfront Community known as the Friendly Village, all within a 35 minute commute to Grand Central. Mamaroneck's soon to be again Vibrant Downtown and local amenities within a short stroll include Shopping, Restaurants, Harbor Island Park/Beach, Public Library, Marine Center, Emelin Theater, Summer Concerts, Fireworks on the 4th of July.