Mamaroneck, NY
221 Jensen Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

221 Jensen Avenue

221 Jensen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park. Features new hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen w/new white cabinets, solid surface counter tops, SS appliances, & sliding door to patio/yard, 2 full bathrooms, laundry in unit. One car detached garage and shared driveway. Heat/Hot Water included in the rent and bring the pup subject to size/breed/refrences. Enjoy all that's offered in this Waterfront Community known as the Friendly Village, all within a 35 minute commute to Grand Central. Mamaroneck's soon to be again Vibrant Downtown and local amenities within a short stroll include Shopping, Restaurants, Harbor Island Park/Beach, Public Library, Marine Center, Emelin Theater, Summer Concerts, Fireworks on the 4th of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Jensen Avenue have any available units?
221 Jensen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mamaroneck, NY.
What amenities does 221 Jensen Avenue have?
Some of 221 Jensen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Jensen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Jensen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Jensen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Jensen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 Jensen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 Jensen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 221 Jensen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Jensen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Jensen Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Jensen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Jensen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Jensen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Jensen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Jensen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Jensen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Jensen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
