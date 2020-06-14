Apartment List
/
NY
/
mamaroneck
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mamaroneck renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
490 Bleeker Avenue
490 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Orienta, one of Mamaroneck s most sought after locations. Fully renovated sophisticated corner one bedroom unit. impressive pre-war building is situated directly on the Long Island Sound.
Results within 1 mile of Mamaroneck

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Mamaroneck
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3780 sqft
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.
City Guide for Mamaroneck, NY

The town of Mamaroneck is not your typical town. It is actually comprised of two separate villages, Larchmont and the Village of Mamaroneck (parts of the village of Mamaroneck are located in Rye, the town neighboring Mamaroneck), as well as a large unincorporated area, which makes up the majority of the town's 14 square miles.

The land on which the town of Mamaroneck now sits was originally purchased by John Richbell, a merchant from London, in 1661 from the Siwanoy Indians, or more exactly from Chief Wappaquewam and his brother Manhatahan for tools, kettles, clothing and a supply of wampum. The name of the town in Indian translates to "the place where the sweet waters fall into the sea" It wasn't until 1788, that Mamaroneck officially became a town, thanks to New York Legislature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mamaroneck, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mamaroneck renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Mamaroneck 1 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMamaroneck 3 BedroomsMamaroneck Apartments with Balcony
Mamaroneck Apartments with GarageMamaroneck Apartments with GymMamaroneck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMamaroneck Apartments with ParkingMamaroneck Apartments with Pool
Mamaroneck Apartments with Washer-DryerMamaroneck Dog Friendly ApartmentsMamaroneck Luxury PlacesMamaroneck Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York