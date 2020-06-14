69 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with gym
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 26
1 of 42
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 26
1 of 3
1 of 24
The town of Mamaroneck is not your typical town. It is actually comprised of two separate villages, Larchmont and the Village of Mamaroneck (parts of the village of Mamaroneck are located in Rye, the town neighboring Mamaroneck), as well as a large unincorporated area, which makes up the majority of the town's 14 square miles.
The land on which the town of Mamaroneck now sits was originally purchased by John Richbell, a merchant from London, in 1661 from the Siwanoy Indians, or more exactly from Chief Wappaquewam and his brother Manhatahan for tools, kettles, clothing and a supply of wampum. The name of the town in Indian translates to "the place where the sweet waters fall into the sea" It wasn't until 1788, that Mamaroneck officially became a town, thanks to New York Legislature. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mamaroneck renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.