Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool. Close To All Major Parkways, Schools, Restaurants And Most Importantly The Beach! Move On In Right Before Summer Kicks Off!