Come Enjoy Hotel Life Style By The Sea! Studios Available For Yearly Rental. Please Note, This Is A Hotel Room (No Kitchen/Living Room). Room Features Bedroom, Bathroom, Coffee Maker, And Small Refrigerator. Utilities are $75/month for Cable, Electric, Water, & Heat. 10% Discount On Hotel Bar/Restaurant. 2 Short Block To The Ocean and Boardwalk! Take A Stroll To The Ocean, Bike Ride On The Boardwalk, Visit Local Shops, Enjoy Life By The Beach!