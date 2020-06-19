161 W Beech Street

Amenities

Historical Reynolds Long Beach Mansion, Sprawling Residence, Open Space, 2 Large Gourmet Kitchens, Gracious Dining Room For Formal Gatherings, Family Room With Fireplace, 5 Bedrooms, 2 Big Sunny Bedrooms With Queen Size Beds And Private Bathrooms, 1 Big Sunny Bedroom With Shared Bath, 2 Lovely Single Bedrooms, 2nd Floor Sun Drenched Front Deck And A Covered Porch, Sun Room With Extra TV Or Just Enjoy A Book In A Quiet And Tranquil Setting, Private Backyard With Outdoor Shower, BBQ And Outdoor Seating, Double Driveway for Plenty of Parking. For Rent July And August, 2 Short Blocks To Beach And Boardwalk, Gatsby Setting For A Very Affordable Price.