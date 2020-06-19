All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:38 AM

161 W Beech Street

161 West Beech Street · (516) 287-9735
Location

161 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Central District

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit House · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 10000 sqft

Amenities

Historical Reynolds Long Beach Mansion, Sprawling Residence, Open Space, 2 Large Gourmet Kitchens, Gracious Dining Room For Formal Gatherings, Family Room With Fireplace, 5 Bedrooms, 2 Big Sunny Bedrooms With Queen Size Beds And Private Bathrooms, 1 Big Sunny Bedroom With Shared Bath, 2 Lovely Single Bedrooms, 2nd Floor Sun Drenched Front Deck And A Covered Porch, Sun Room With Extra TV Or Just Enjoy A Book In A Quiet And Tranquil Setting, Private Backyard With Outdoor Shower, BBQ And Outdoor Seating, Double Driveway for Plenty of Parking. For Rent July And August, 2 Short Blocks To Beach And Boardwalk, Gatsby Setting For A Very Affordable Price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 W Beech Street have any available units?
161 W Beech Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 W Beech Street have?
Some of 161 W Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 W Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 W Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 W Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 161 W Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 161 W Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 W Beech Street does offer parking.
Does 161 W Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 W Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 W Beech Street have a pool?
No, 161 W Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 W Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 161 W Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 W Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 W Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 W Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 W Beech Street does not have units with air conditioning.
