Kings County, NY
2 Northside Piers
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

2 Northside Piers

2 Northside Piers · (917) 603-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Northside Piers, Kings County, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3W · Avail. now

$3,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
Furnished Alcove Studio with Amazing City Views and Many Amenities - Apartment 3W: Exceptional Layout in this very large 640 square foot alcove studio with full, unobstructed view of Manhattan Skyline. Beautifully designed, thoughtfully executed with no detail overlooked this new condo in Williamsburg is everything you've ever wanted. Rich, wide-plank American walnut floors, custom high-gloss cabinets with chrome hardware, honed marble countertops with pure crystal white backsplash and a host of sleek appliances by Bosch and Sub Zero in your kitchen. Baths are wrapped in floor-to-ceiling tile with rain head shower and separate soaking tub. Very Large amount of Closet Space. Tastefully furnished for any palette. Northside Piers is one of the top luxury condominium complexes in Williamsburg. Living here you will have access to 1 and 2 Northside Piers amenity package that includes a heated indoor pool and hot tub, concierges, saunas, fitness centers, massage/yoga rooms, 24/7 doorman, kids playrooms, on-site valet and parking garage, refrigerated grocery storage, screening rooms, lounges, additional storage, and more. Right outside your door is an incredible pier and waterfront esplanade with access to the East River Ferry, a large waterfront park with soccer field and more, and you're a short walk to great restaurants, bars, hotels, galleries, and everything that has made this one of the hottest neighborhoods in NYC. Just one stop from Manhattan on the L train, 2 Northside Piers is the place you will love to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Northside Piers have any available units?
2 Northside Piers has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Northside Piers have?
Some of 2 Northside Piers's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Northside Piers currently offering any rent specials?
2 Northside Piers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Northside Piers pet-friendly?
No, 2 Northside Piers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings County.
Does 2 Northside Piers offer parking?
Yes, 2 Northside Piers offers parking.
Does 2 Northside Piers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Northside Piers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Northside Piers have a pool?
Yes, 2 Northside Piers has a pool.
Does 2 Northside Piers have accessible units?
No, 2 Northside Piers does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Northside Piers have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Northside Piers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Northside Piers have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Northside Piers does not have units with air conditioning.
