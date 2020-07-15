Amenities

Furnished Alcove Studio with Amazing City Views and Many Amenities - Apartment 3W: Exceptional Layout in this very large 640 square foot alcove studio with full, unobstructed view of Manhattan Skyline. Beautifully designed, thoughtfully executed with no detail overlooked this new condo in Williamsburg is everything you've ever wanted. Rich, wide-plank American walnut floors, custom high-gloss cabinets with chrome hardware, honed marble countertops with pure crystal white backsplash and a host of sleek appliances by Bosch and Sub Zero in your kitchen. Baths are wrapped in floor-to-ceiling tile with rain head shower and separate soaking tub. Very Large amount of Closet Space. Tastefully furnished for any palette. Northside Piers is one of the top luxury condominium complexes in Williamsburg. Living here you will have access to 1 and 2 Northside Piers amenity package that includes a heated indoor pool and hot tub, concierges, saunas, fitness centers, massage/yoga rooms, 24/7 doorman, kids playrooms, on-site valet and parking garage, refrigerated grocery storage, screening rooms, lounges, additional storage, and more. Right outside your door is an incredible pier and waterfront esplanade with access to the East River Ferry, a large waterfront park with soccer field and more, and you're a short walk to great restaurants, bars, hotels, galleries, and everything that has made this one of the hottest neighborhoods in NYC. Just one stop from Manhattan on the L train, 2 Northside Piers is the place you will love to call home.