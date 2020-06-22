40 W Marshall St 1&2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St.



This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Bonus room and large back yard/BBQ area. Attached garage. Perfect for family or student Share. contact owner for more information/photos, and set up a tour.

No Pets Allowed



