All apartments in Hempstead
Find more places like 40 W Marshall St 1&2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hempstead, NY
/
40 W Marshall St 1&2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

40 W Marshall St 1&2

40 West Marshall Street · (917) 859-4327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hempstead
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY 11550
Hempstead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1&2 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751

This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Bonus room and large back yard/BBQ area. Attached garage. Perfect for family or student Share. contact owner for more information/photos, and set up a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300751
Property Id 300751

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have any available units?
40 W Marshall St 1&2 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have?
Some of 40 W Marshall St 1&2's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 W Marshall St 1&2 currently offering any rent specials?
40 W Marshall St 1&2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 W Marshall St 1&2 pet-friendly?
No, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hempstead.
Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 offer parking?
Yes, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 does offer parking.
Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have a pool?
No, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 does not have a pool.
Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have accessible units?
No, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 W Marshall St 1&2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 W Marshall St 1&2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 40 W Marshall St 1&2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St
Hempstead, NY 11550

Similar Pages

Hempstead 1 BedroomsHempstead 2 Bedrooms
Hempstead Apartments with BalconyHempstead Apartments with Garage
Hempstead Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NY
Lawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity