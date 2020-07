Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout. Huge Loft on the second floor/space for another bedroom or home office. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Pets are Allowed.