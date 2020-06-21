108 2nd St

Amenities

New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished lower level and a lovely stone patio and backyard, with garage and driveway parking. High end finishes throughout the house including hardwood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord pays for landscaper. Excellent references and employment verification required.

