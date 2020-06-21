All apartments in Harrison
Find more places like 108 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrison, NY
/
108 2nd St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

108 2nd St

108 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrison
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY 10528

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812

New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished lower level and a lovely stone patio and backyard, with garage and driveway parking. High end finishes throughout the house including hardwood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord pays for landscaper. Excellent references and employment verification required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293812
Property Id 293812

(RLNE5832589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 2nd St have any available units?
108 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrison, NY.
What amenities does 108 2nd St have?
Some of 108 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
108 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 108 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 108 2nd St does offer parking.
Does 108 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 2nd St have a pool?
No, 108 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 108 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 108 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 108 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue
Harrison, NY 10528

Similar Pages

Harrison 2 BedroomsHarrison Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrison Furnished ApartmentsHarrison Luxury Places
Harrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRoslyn, NY
East Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York