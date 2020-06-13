/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
29 Wood Road
29 Wood Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 Wood Road in Great Neck. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
85-93 Steamboat Road
85 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1900 sqft
Great Neck. Newly Built Luxury Townhouses, Gated Complex, Open Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Plus A Guest Bathroom On The Main.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
18 Hicks Ln
18 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Whole house for rent except basement.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
16 Surrey Lane
16 Surrey Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Beautiful Brick Colonial With Brand New Eat In Kitchen, Living Room With Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm, Den, Renovated Bathroom. Full Basement With Storage. Washer/Dryer. Park- Like Property.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
109 Steamboat
109 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
GNV New Construction.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
17 Hartley
17 Hartley Road, Great Neck, NY
Baker Hill Custom Elegant Colonial Home. Spacious Interiors. Duble Height Ceilings, Living Room with Fireplace. Granite EIK, Master Bedroom Suite with Spa, All Marble Baths. Near Elementary School.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome to Strathmore, Great Neck! Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Thomaston
1 Unit Available
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
11 Gateway Dr
11 Gateway Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Gateway Dr in Great Neck Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
72 Cedar Drive
72 Cedar Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Welcome to this bright & sparkling ranch, high ceilings, oversized livingroom, formal diningroom, has (2) dens; (1) with a fireplace, large EIK, 2-car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
37 Remsen Road
37 Remsen Road, Kings Point, NY
Spectacular 4 Br 3.5 Ba Custom Built Sprawling Ranch in Kings Point boasts extreme attention to detail. A Grand Entry Foyer, Soaring Ceilings, Designer Tiles and Exquisite Mill Work throughout.
