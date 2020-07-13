/
apartments with pool
69 Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
8 Pilvinis Drive
8 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Pet-Friendly 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Whole House Rental W/Fenced-In Yard In Great Neck North. Cac On Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement Perfect For Storage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Close To Renowned Gn North Middle & High School.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
85-93 Steamboat Road
85 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1900 sqft
Great Neck. Newly Built Luxury Townhouses, Gated Complex, Open Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Plus A Guest Bathroom On The Main.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
23 Johnstone Rd
23 Johnstone Road, Great Neck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sunny Renovated Col-Mid-Block Quiet Cul-De-Sac; Formal Lr W/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Formal Dr W/Cathedral Ceiling; Granite Eik,Top Of Line Cabinets/Appliances & Radiant Heated Floors; Den/Office & Add. Bedroom On 1st Floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
15699 sqft
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome to Strathmore, Great Neck! Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
6 Pilvinis Drive
6 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy gingerbread cottage, bright 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
17 Mitchell Drive
17 Mitchell Drive, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
5 Elm Street
5 Elm Street, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great Neck Estates Block from Town and Minutes to LLIR. Sunny Hi-Ranch. Open Floor Plan. Wonderful Lower Level. Nice Backyard. Enjoy GN Estates Private Waterfront Park, Tennis and Private Police.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Rock
35 Walters Place
35 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3900 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4 Baths Expanded Ranch in Prestigious Village of Saddle Rock with Private Pool & Tennis Park. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Over-sized Den with Cathedral Ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Rock
60 Dickenson Place
60 Dickenson Place, Saddle Rock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$9,900
6000 sqft
Majestic Center Hall Colonial On Close To 0.5 Acre Property, Exclusive Village Of Saddle Rock With It's Own Club, Pool, Tennis, Park.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. One bedroom, one bath unit in luxury 55+ rental community on beautiful Roslyn Harbor. 24 hour doorman, washer/dryer in unit, outdoor heated pool, indoor parking spot, fitness center and community room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
24 W Aldgate Drive
24 Aldgate Dr W, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
Beautiful landscaped and newly renovated. Stone Cedar contemporary. 5 BRs, 5 Baths. Gated community with clubhouse. Pool and tennis available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
