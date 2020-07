Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill concierge courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub package receiving smoke-free community

Avalon Great Neck features brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Great Neck apartment homes. These pet friendly apartments include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and ceramic tile backsplashes. Community amenities feature a 24/7 fitness center with Fitness on Demand, heated outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and fireplace, and rooftop lounge featuring sweeping Manhasset Bay views. Avalon Great Neck is a smoke-free community that is conveniently located just a short distance from the Great Neck Plaza and the Great Neck LIRR Station, providing easy access to New York City.