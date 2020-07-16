26 Middle Neck Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out. Looking For A Spacious 1 Bedroom That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking? This Is The Rental For You! Situated In The Heart Of Roslyn This Duplex Is One Of A Kind. Hardwood Floors Throughout And Plenty Of Closet Space. Minutes Away From St. Francis Hospital, Long Island Expressway And Northern State Parkway. All Utilities Are Included Except Electric. Laundry In The Building. Won't Last Long!