All apartments in Great Neck Plaza
Find more places like 26 Middle Neck Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Neck Plaza, NY
/
26 Middle Neck Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

26 Middle Neck Road

26 Middle Neck Road · (917) 979-6666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Great Neck Plaza
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY 11021
Great Neck Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2J · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out. Looking For A Spacious 1 Bedroom That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking? This Is The Rental For You! Situated In The Heart Of Roslyn This Duplex Is One Of A Kind. Hardwood Floors Throughout And Plenty Of Closet Space. Minutes Away From St. Francis Hospital, Long Island Expressway And Northern State Parkway. All Utilities Are Included Except Electric. Laundry In The Building. Won't Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Middle Neck Road have any available units?
26 Middle Neck Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Middle Neck Road have?
Some of 26 Middle Neck Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Middle Neck Road currently offering any rent specials?
26 Middle Neck Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Middle Neck Road pet-friendly?
No, 26 Middle Neck Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Neck Plaza.
Does 26 Middle Neck Road offer parking?
Yes, 26 Middle Neck Road offers parking.
Does 26 Middle Neck Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Middle Neck Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Middle Neck Road have a pool?
No, 26 Middle Neck Road does not have a pool.
Does 26 Middle Neck Road have accessible units?
No, 26 Middle Neck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Middle Neck Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Middle Neck Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Middle Neck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Middle Neck Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 26 Middle Neck Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Neck Plaza 1 BedroomsGreat Neck Plaza 2 Bedrooms
Great Neck Plaza Apartments with BalconiesGreat Neck Plaza Dog Friendly Apartments
Great Neck Plaza Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJ
Edgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYBellmore, NYUniondale, NYLido Beach, NYRye, NY
Bay Park, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYCos Cob, CTPelham Manor, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYIrvington, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity