Coram, NY
190 Kettles Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

190 Kettles Ln

190 Kettles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY 11763
Coram

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Kettles Ln have any available units?
190 Kettles Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coram, NY.
How much is rent in Coram, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coram Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 Kettles Ln have?
Some of 190 Kettles Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Kettles Ln currently offering any rent specials?
190 Kettles Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Kettles Ln pet-friendly?
No, 190 Kettles Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coram.
Does 190 Kettles Ln offer parking?
Yes, 190 Kettles Ln does offer parking.
Does 190 Kettles Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Kettles Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Kettles Ln have a pool?
Yes, 190 Kettles Ln has a pool.
Does 190 Kettles Ln have accessible units?
No, 190 Kettles Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Kettles Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Kettles Ln has units with dishwashers.
