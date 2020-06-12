40 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coram, NY

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
11 Lexington Ct
11 Lexington Court, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Lexington Ct in Coram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Coram

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
Results within 5 miles of Coram
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
125 Spring St
125 Spring St, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Rental in Heart of Port Jeff Village! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Duplex; Walk To Everything; Port Jefferson Amenities; Currently Tenant Occupied

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
129 South St
129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Here Is Your Opportunity To Live in The Heart Of The Village! 3 BR/ 2 Bath Entire First Floor. CAC; Updated Kitchen; Wood Floors. Move in June 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
207 Grant St
207 Grant Street, Port Jefferson, NY
8-12 month rental! Peaceful Antique home situated on a hilltop overlooking the boating Harbor of Port Jefferson and easily accessible to the shops/restaurants and parks of the Village. 4 bedroom 1.

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Results within 10 miles of Coram
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.

June 2020 Coram Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coram Rent Report. Coram rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coram rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Coram rents declined significantly over the past month

Coram rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coram stand at $2,183 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,601 for a two-bedroom. Coram's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coram, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the New York metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coram

    As rents have increased slightly in Coram, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coram is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • Coram's median two-bedroom rent of $2,601 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coram.
    • While Coram's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coram than most large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where Coram is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

