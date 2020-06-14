Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coram renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool
Results within 5 miles of Coram
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Yaphank
7 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,328
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
North Bellport
3 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Results within 10 miles of Coram
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,470
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
91-1B Richmond Boulevard
91 Richmond Blvd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2614 sqft
Diamond 1 Bedroom First Floor Unit Large Walk In Closet. Located in North Nob Hill. Easy Parking In Front. All Updated Kitchen & Bath. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Heat & Water Included. Large Storage Room, Pool, Tennis, Gym & playground.
City Guide for Coram, NY

Coram was originally called Wicoram, a Native American word which means “a passage between hills.”

Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coram, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coram renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

