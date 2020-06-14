11 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY with gym
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 70
1 of 11
Coram was originally called Wicoram, a Native American word which means “a passage between hills.”
Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coram renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.