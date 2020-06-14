23 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY with hardwood floors

Coram was originally called Wicoram, a Native American word which means “a passage between hills.”

Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places. See more