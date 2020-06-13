All apartments in Cedarhurst
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

45 Locust Avenue

45 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

45 Locust Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Cedarhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated top to bottom in 2017, new hardwood floors, open layout, high end appliances, alarm, in-ground sprinklers, security cameras, walking distance to train, shopping and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Locust Avenue have any available units?
45 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedarhurst, NY.
What amenities does 45 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 45 Locust Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Locust Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedarhurst.
Does 45 Locust Avenue offer parking?
No, 45 Locust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 45 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Locust Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Locust Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Locust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
