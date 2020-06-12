/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
Verified
Far Rockaway
9 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Brookville
1 Unit Available
143-60 230th St
143-60 230th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143-60 230th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
73 Acapulco Street
73 Acapulco Street, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1052 sqft
THIS ADORABLE COTTAGE L/R D/R KIT DEN 2 BRM, 2 BTH COULD BE YOURS THIS SUMMER. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM A PRIVATE BEACH. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
134-59 174th Street
134-59 174th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Completely Renovated, Clean & Bright, New Appliances, Turn-key 2/3 Bedroom Apartment. Use of Driveway & Yard included. No Pets, No Smoking, Convenient to Shopping, LIRR and other Public Transportation Providers. Good Credit Score A Must.
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
631 B 9th Street
631 Beach 9th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
Brick Elevator building, laundry on the First floor, hardwood Floors, New EIK, Renovated 1.5 Bathrooms, Spacious unit
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
750 W Broadway
750 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful Ocean View Condo situated on the boardwalk in the desirable Westholme Area. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths,2 Ocean View Terraces. 1 Terrace from the 1st floor living room the other from the Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor.
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 Bed 2 Bath Direct Oceanfront Yearly Rental On the Boardwalk W/Parking. Living Room/Dining Room, Kitchen, Master Suite With Bath and Walk-in Closet, Bedroom and Full Bath. Luxury Building Features 24 Hr.
West End
1 Unit Available
58 California St
58 California Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. CAC pet frienly Close to beach, transportation, and shopping.
Central District
1 Unit Available
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Oceanview, Beachside 2 Bedroom, Condo With Terrace, 2 Updated Full Baths. Large master bedroom w/ private bath & Walk-In Closet, custom blinds. Entirely new pool deck and heated Pool. New Washer & Dryer In Unit. 2nd Floor.
Results within 10 miles of Cedarhurst
Verified
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
