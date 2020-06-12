/
2 bedroom apartments
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
487 5th Ave
487 5th Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath 2nd floor apt in the heart of Cedarhurst, New Kitchen with Double Sink New Bath , Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
9 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
2932 Beach Channel Dr 3P
29-32 Beach Channel Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2932 beach channel Dr 2 bedroom - Property Id: 263180 This apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Brookville
1 Unit Available
143-60 230th St
143-60 230th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143-60 230th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
46 Illinois Street
46 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Long Beach---West end wide beach block garden level 4 room apartment, Living, EIK, 2 bed, private washer/dryer ,private small backyard , convenient to Ocean, shopping , restaurants, and public transportation,
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Jamaica
1 Unit Available
161-23 120th Avenue
161-23 120th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly updated 2 bedrooms apartment centrally located near shopping areas, transportation, restaurants, minutes away from JFK, schools & day care.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
12818 Francis Lewis Boulevard
128-18 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 bedroom, living, kitchen, and bathroom close to shopping and all transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Street
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Long Beach--at the OCEAN--All new 4 room apartment--large open Living room, Dining area, Fabulous Kitchen, beautiful bath, Be the first to live in this gorgeous garden level apartment. This has it all beautiful appliances, top of the line fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
250 E Park Avenue
250 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Den
