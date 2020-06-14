/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
121 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cedarhurst
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cedarhurst
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Cedarhurst
623 Central Avenue 623
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Eik, Wood Floors, Elevator Building, Spacious Rooms. Laundry Room In Building. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Freshly Painted. Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmere
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Lawrence
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,599
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Valley Stream
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
St. Albans
120-09 Farmers Blvd
120-09 Farmers Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Beautiful and Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Queens!!! Steps away from bus stop on Farmers Blvd. Great condition!!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
Summer Rental--Cozy 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Queens Village
114-14 Springfield Boulevard
114-14 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Cozy 1 Bedroom on 1st FL. All Utilities Included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Island Park
27 Lancaster Rd
27 Lancaster Road, Island Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Island Park. 2 Floors Unit in 2Family Home - The First Floor Has Upgraded Kitchen. Second Floor has Large Living Room, Brand New Bathroom, and 1 Bedroom. Driveway and Parking Available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
979 Oceanfront
979 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,750
380 sqft
Oceanfront West End One Bedroom Apartment with Parking. Just bring your bathing suit and enjoy summer at the beach! Newly Renovated. New Furnishings.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Valley Stream
32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
one bedroom, central ac, washer and dryer in apartment, brand new state of the art kitchen, new bathroom, and additional office or den in the apartment, one parking spot included convenient to all transportation. No Pets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Valley Stream
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Valley Stream
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4 rooms including dinette area, efficiency kitchen, king bedroom 5 closets and one spot parking included
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Lynbrook
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
