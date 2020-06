Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Spacious Rental - Property Id: 267494



Conveniently located near all transportation and shopping. This is listed by the leasing agent that will assist in the application, credit, showing of unit and approval process. You will need One Months Rent, Security Deposit and Brokers Fee upfront for this unit.

Landlord is looking for good credit and solid financials. Turbo Tenant is the landlords choice of for secure screening. There is a charge of $45 for full credit report Please APPLY ONLY IF YOU KNOW YOU HAVE THESE CREDENTIALS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267494

Property Id 267494



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5741016)