All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 5440 Mosholu Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
5440 Mosholu Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

5440 Mosholu Avenue

5440 Mosholu Avenue · (212) 875-2947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5440 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COME FOR THE SPACE, STAY FOR THE SUNLIGHT AND SCENERY In this sunny 2 bedroom apartment with an office, one full bathroom in a beautiful house located in North Riverdale across from Vinmont Park. Features include: central air conditioning, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, open plan to living/dining space, two very traditional bedrooms, plus a generously sized office which is entered via French doors from the living room. Hard wood floors, plenty of closet space. City buses are on the corner (including express buses to Manhattan), and the 1 train is a short bus ride or solid walk away. Street parking is super-easy.Nearby is the legendary Wave Hill, a 28 acre public garden and cultural center over looking the Hudson River and Palisades. Short trip to the New York Botanical Garden and the Bronx Zoo.Monthly rent $2,100.00 (not including electricity or gas, separate meter available)(Vinmont Veteran Park serves as a memorial honoring local veterans who served their country in past wars. The park is named after both the surrounding Vinmont neighborhood and adjacent Vinmont Road) https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/vinmont-veteran-park/highlights/8773

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have any available units?
5440 Mosholu Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have?
Some of 5440 Mosholu Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Mosholu Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Mosholu Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Mosholu Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Mosholu Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue offer parking?
No, 5440 Mosholu Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Mosholu Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have a pool?
No, 5440 Mosholu Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5440 Mosholu Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Mosholu Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Mosholu Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5440 Mosholu Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5440 Mosholu Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity