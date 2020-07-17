5440 Mosholu Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

COME FOR THE SPACE, STAY FOR THE SUNLIGHT AND SCENERY In this sunny 2 bedroom apartment with an office, one full bathroom in a beautiful house located in North Riverdale across from Vinmont Park. Features include: central air conditioning, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, open plan to living/dining space, two very traditional bedrooms, plus a generously sized office which is entered via French doors from the living room. Hard wood floors, plenty of closet space. City buses are on the corner (including express buses to Manhattan), and the 1 train is a short bus ride or solid walk away. Street parking is super-easy.Nearby is the legendary Wave Hill, a 28 acre public garden and cultural center over looking the Hudson River and Palisades. Short trip to the New York Botanical Garden and the Bronx Zoo.Monthly rent $2,100.00 (not including electricity or gas, separate meter available)(Vinmont Veteran Park serves as a memorial honoring local veterans who served their country in past wars. The park is named after both the surrounding Vinmont neighborhood and adjacent Vinmont Road) https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/vinmont-veteran-park/highlights/8773