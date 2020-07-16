5235 Post Road

Amenities

Riverdale, NY- beautiful private 1Br, 1Bath Co-Op located in the Fieldston section of Riverdale, 2min walk to 1,000 acres Van Cortland Park!



Close to Bx9 bus stop (1 min) and #1 train (8 min) walk. Express bus with WiFi BxM3 (1min) to Midtown Manhattan or Metro North is also available commute option. Street parking available. No alternative parking rules apply.



Very green, quiet residential neighborhood! Walking distance to Van Cortland Park and running track, Wave Hill Park, golf and tennis courts, horse stables, and the bike trail. Easy and fast commute to Columbia Medical Center or Main Campus at 116 street. Only 45 min to the World Trade Center.



Close to Riverdale Country School, Horace Mann and Manhattan College. Grocery shops and restaurants are within walking distance.



The apartment is private, spacious and has lots of built-in closets. Elevator or 1st floor walk-up, updated Laundry room on-site, small 6 story building, live-in Super. For security, cameras are installed near the intercome and inside the elevator.

Neighboring streets patrolled by Riverdale Country School and Fieldston association private security.



Co-op Board approval required. One year lease with the possibility for the second year extension.