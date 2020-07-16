All apartments in Bronx
Location

5235 Post Road, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
Riverdale, NY- beautiful private 1Br, 1Bath Co-Op located in the Fieldston section of Riverdale, 2min walk to 1,000 acres Van Cortland Park!

Close to Bx9 bus stop (1 min) and #1 train (8 min) walk. Express bus with WiFi BxM3 (1min) to Midtown Manhattan or Metro North is also available commute option. Street parking available. No alternative parking rules apply.

Very green, quiet residential neighborhood! Walking distance to Van Cortland Park and running track, Wave Hill Park, golf and tennis courts, horse stables, and the bike trail. Easy and fast commute to Columbia Medical Center or Main Campus at 116 street. Only 45 min to the World Trade Center.

Close to Riverdale Country School, Horace Mann and Manhattan College. Grocery shops and restaurants are within walking distance.

The apartment is private, spacious and has lots of built-in closets. Elevator or 1st floor walk-up, updated Laundry room on-site, small 6 story building, live-in Super. For security, cameras are installed near the intercome and inside the elevator.
Neighboring streets patrolled by Riverdale Country School and Fieldston association private security.

Co-op Board approval required. One year lease with the possibility for the second year extension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Post Road have any available units?
5235 Post Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5235 Post Road have?
Some of 5235 Post Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 5235 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5235 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 5235 Post Road offers parking.
Does 5235 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Post Road have a pool?
No, 5235 Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 5235 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 Post Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.
