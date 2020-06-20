All apartments in Bronx
460 West 236th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

460 West 236th Street

460 West 236th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 West 236th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two private balcony for rent starting August 1st. Eastern exposure and great lighting. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space with soft-close drawers. Andres Escobar design featuring stone quartz countertops, mahogany wood cabinets, glass ceramic tile splashes, custom rain showers and radiant heat limestone floors. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Concrete construction, sound insulation, double-pane windows, and individual heating and cooling units are among the standard features at the Latitude.,*NEW TO MARKET* Rarely available Luxury Condo Rental! Top Floor, 2 BR 2 Bath with Roof Terrace. Apartment features terrace, Stone Quartz counter-tops, Mahogany wood cabinets, glass ceramic tile back splash, custom rain shower, radiant heat, and limestone tile floors in bathrooms. Washer/Dryer hookup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 West 236th Street have any available units?
460 West 236th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 460 West 236th Street have?
Some of 460 West 236th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 West 236th Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 West 236th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 West 236th Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 West 236th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 460 West 236th Street offer parking?
Yes, 460 West 236th Street does offer parking.
Does 460 West 236th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 West 236th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 West 236th Street have a pool?
No, 460 West 236th Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 West 236th Street have accessible units?
No, 460 West 236th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 West 236th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 West 236th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 West 236th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 West 236th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
