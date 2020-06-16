All apartments in Bronx
418 East 153rd Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

418 East 153rd Street

418 E 153rd St · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 E 153rd St, Bronx, NY 10455
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NO FEE!!BRAND NEWSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESLARGE WINDOWSWASHER AND DRYERWelcome home to your NEWLY CONSTRUCTED apartment in the Melrose section of the Bronx! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, these sunny one and two bedroom apartments are going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All bathrooms include CERAMIC tiles in an elegant black & white pattern with storage in the vanity. Well maintained building well maintained block, located just a few blocks from the 2 4 5 Subways and BX15, BX21, BX22, BX41Buses.PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE RENT ADVERTISED IN THIS LISTING IS THE NET EFFECTIVE MONTHLY RENT RESULTING FROM THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION OF 1 FREE MONTH, AND NOT THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $2,200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 East 153rd Street have any available units?
418 East 153rd Street has a unit available for $2,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 East 153rd Street have?
Some of 418 East 153rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 East 153rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 East 153rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 East 153rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 418 East 153rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 418 East 153rd Street offer parking?
No, 418 East 153rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 418 East 153rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 East 153rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 East 153rd Street have a pool?
No, 418 East 153rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 East 153rd Street have accessible units?
No, 418 East 153rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 East 153rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 East 153rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 East 153rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 East 153rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
