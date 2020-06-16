418 East 153rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

NO FEE!!BRAND NEWSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESLARGE WINDOWSWASHER AND DRYERWelcome home to your NEWLY CONSTRUCTED apartment in the Melrose section of the Bronx! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, these sunny one and two bedroom apartments are going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All bathrooms include CERAMIC tiles in an elegant black & white pattern with storage in the vanity. Well maintained building well maintained block, located just a few blocks from the 2 4 5 Subways and BX15, BX21, BX22, BX41Buses.PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE RENT ADVERTISED IN THIS LISTING IS THE NET EFFECTIVE MONTHLY RENT RESULTING FROM THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION OF 1 FREE MONTH, AND NOT THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $2,200.