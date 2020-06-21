261 E 238th Street

Amenities

ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN HEIGHTS***Completely RENOVATED***Unities are NOT included***ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***Extremely clean and well maintained (3) Bedrooms w/ (1) Bathroom Unit. The unit has a great and functional layout. Bright, Sunny, Large Livingroom + Spacious Kitchen and Dining area + Clean Bathroom + (3) Bedrooms. Every bedroom has windows. A lot of storage areas. All hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Short walk to WOODLAWN Metro North and #2, #4, D trains near. Express bus to Manhattan- 1 Block, Katonah Ave. All tenants are required to provide the landlord: Employment Verification Letter, Most Recent (3) Paystubs, Credit Report and previous (2) years Tax Return. Owner s son lives on the first floor. The backyard is available based on RSVP for your occasional events. No Pets.