Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:24 PM

261 E 238th Street

261 East 238th Street · (914) 830-2087
Location

261 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY 10470
Woodlawn Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN HEIGHTS***Completely RENOVATED***Unities are NOT included***ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***Extremely clean and well maintained (3) Bedrooms w/ (1) Bathroom Unit. The unit has a great and functional layout. Bright, Sunny, Large Livingroom + Spacious Kitchen and Dining area + Clean Bathroom + (3) Bedrooms. Every bedroom has windows. A lot of storage areas. All hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Short walk to WOODLAWN Metro North and #2, #4, D trains near. Express bus to Manhattan- 1 Block, Katonah Ave. All tenants are required to provide the landlord: Employment Verification Letter, Most Recent (3) Paystubs, Credit Report and previous (2) years Tax Return. Owner s son lives on the first floor. The backyard is available based on RSVP for your occasional events. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 E 238th Street have any available units?
261 E 238th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 261 E 238th Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 E 238th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 E 238th Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 E 238th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 261 E 238th Street offer parking?
Yes, 261 E 238th Street does offer parking.
Does 261 E 238th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 E 238th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 E 238th Street have a pool?
No, 261 E 238th Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 E 238th Street have accessible units?
No, 261 E 238th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 E 238th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 E 238th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 E 238th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 E 238th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
