All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 2028 Davidson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
2028 Davidson Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2028 Davidson Avenue

2028 Davidson Ave · (212) 729-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2028 Davidson Ave, Bronx, NY 10453
Morris Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE

NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC!

I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS FEE!!!

*Advertised net rent with one month free on 16 month lease

TRAINS: 4, B, D

Apartment features:
Hardwood floors
Gorgeous chefs kitchen
Stainless steel appliances
Massive windows
Central heat and AC
Laundry
Bike room
Elevator
Gym
Roof deck

GUARANTORS WELCOME!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/the-bronx-ny?lid=12987013

(RLNE5483560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Davidson Avenue have any available units?
2028 Davidson Avenue has a unit available for $1,688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2028 Davidson Avenue have?
Some of 2028 Davidson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Davidson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Davidson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Davidson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Davidson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2028 Davidson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2028 Davidson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Davidson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Davidson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Davidson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2028 Davidson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Davidson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2028 Davidson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Davidson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Davidson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Davidson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2028 Davidson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2028 Davidson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity