2028 Davidson Avenue

Amenities
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE
NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC!
I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS FEE!!!
*Advertised net rent with one month free on 16 month lease
TRAINS: 4, B, D
Apartment features:
Hardwood floors
Gorgeous chefs kitchen
Stainless steel appliances
Massive windows
Central heat and AC
Laundry
Bike room
Elevator
Gym
Roof deck
GUARANTORS WELCOME!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/the-bronx-ny?lid=12987013
(RLNE5483560)