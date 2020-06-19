All apartments in Bronx
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

1824 Mohegan Avenue

1824 Mohegan Avenue · (516) 468-2754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1824 Mohegan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10460
Crotona Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment. Less than 5 mins away from the nearest subway, buses, shopping and the beautiful Crotona Park. Bronx's version of Central Park, Crotona Park covers over 127 acres and is equipped with soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, fields, walking trails, swimming pool and much more. Available for rent now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have any available units?
1824 Mohegan Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have?
Some of 1824 Mohegan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Mohegan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Mohegan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Mohegan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Mohegan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Mohegan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Mohegan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Mohegan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1824 Mohegan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Mohegan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Mohegan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Mohegan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
