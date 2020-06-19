1824 Mohegan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment. Less than 5 mins away from the nearest subway, buses, shopping and the beautiful Crotona Park. Bronx's version of Central Park, Crotona Park covers over 127 acres and is equipped with soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, fields, walking trails, swimming pool and much more. Available for rent now.