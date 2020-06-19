1075 Nelson Avenue

Amenities

Nelson Avenue, The Bronx, Bronx, NY 10452 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. No pets allowed. Pet friendly...Spacious 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor in elevator building available now, no broker fee required. Application requirements: Proof of Income: most recent tax return and 2 current paystubs Bank statement: 2 most recent months bank statements (all pages) Photo ID: license, state issued ID card, passport (color copy if possible) Non-Refundable application fee of $100. per applicant and per guarantor. CASH ONLY Renters Insurance will be required Contact Ms. Harris at 646.705.1100 for showing. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3562254 ]