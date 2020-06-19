All apartments in Bronx
1075 Nelson Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

1075 Nelson Avenue

1075 Nelson Avenue · (201) 233-7805
Location

1075 Nelson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
Highbridge

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
Nelson Avenue, The Bronx, Bronx, NY 10452 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. No pets allowed. Pet friendly...Spacious 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor in elevator building available now, no broker fee required. Application requirements: Proof of Income: most recent tax return and 2 current paystubs Bank statement: 2 most recent months bank statements (all pages) Photo ID: license, state issued ID card, passport (color copy if possible) Non-Refundable application fee of $100. per applicant and per guarantor. CASH ONLY Renters Insurance will be required Contact Ms. Harris at 646.705.1100 for showing. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3562254 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Nelson Avenue have any available units?
1075 Nelson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 1075 Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Nelson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 Nelson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1075 Nelson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1075 Nelson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Nelson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Nelson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1075 Nelson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1075 Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Nelson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Nelson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Nelson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
