Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:30 PM

5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV 89122
Stallion Montain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet. Artificial Turf in the Backyard with a Covered Patio and Views of the 7th hole. This Home Will Also Allow Tenants Access to the Community Pool, Gym, and Party Room with a Kitchen. 2 Dogs Under 25 lbs would be accepted with a $300 Non -Refundable Pet fee. Tenant is responsible for All Utilities. HOA will do Landscaping in the Front, Tenants have to manage the Backyard Landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have any available units?
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have?
Some of 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue offer parking?
No, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue has a pool.
Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
