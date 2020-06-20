5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet. Artificial Turf in the Backyard with a Covered Patio and Views of the 7th hole. This Home Will Also Allow Tenants Access to the Community Pool, Gym, and Party Room with a Kitchen. 2 Dogs Under 25 lbs would be accepted with a $300 Non -Refundable Pet fee. Tenant is responsible for All Utilities. HOA will do Landscaping in the Front, Tenants have to manage the Backyard Landscaping.