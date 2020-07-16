All apartments in Sunrise Manor
4920 Stanley Ave 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4920 Stanley Ave 2

4920 Stanley Avenue · (928) 542-1135
Location

4920 Stanley Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Main floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath in a four plex - Property Id: 279478

Owners pays water, trash and sewer. All Electric so no gas bill either. Please read whole ad before inquiring for more information.
Sorry no cats or dogs due to owners health reasons.
$45 application fee per adult will be taken off first months rent. Minimum 1 yr lease. Sec dep is $950. Non refundable cleaning fee is $195. Total move in cost is $1,995 minus the $45 per application fee you paid.
Please included your phone number when you fill out the pre screening questions. Also included total gross income and not just the income for the one filling out form. Thank you.
** No Prior evictions. ** Poor credit is ok, but, good rental history is a must.
Extra Parking in front on street besides parking in back.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279478
Property Id 279478

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

