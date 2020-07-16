4920 Stanley Ave 2

Amenities

parking some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Main floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath in a four plex - Property Id: 279478



Owners pays water, trash and sewer. All Electric so no gas bill either. Please read whole ad before inquiring for more information.

Sorry no cats or dogs due to owners health reasons.

$45 application fee per adult will be taken off first months rent. Minimum 1 yr lease. Sec dep is $950. Non refundable cleaning fee is $195. Total move in cost is $1,995 minus the $45 per application fee you paid.

Please included your phone number when you fill out the pre screening questions. Also included total gross income and not just the income for the one filling out form. Thank you.

** No Prior evictions. ** Poor credit is ok, but, good rental history is a must.

Extra Parking in front on street besides parking in back.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279478

No Pets Allowed



