1883 Metamora Street
1883 Metamora Street

1883 Metamora Street · (702) 216-7816
Location

1883 Metamora Street, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ll that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Metamora Street have any available units?
1883 Metamora Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1883 Metamora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Metamora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Metamora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1883 Metamora Street is pet friendly.
Does 1883 Metamora Street offer parking?
No, 1883 Metamora Street does not offer parking.
Does 1883 Metamora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 Metamora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Metamora Street have a pool?
No, 1883 Metamora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1883 Metamora Street have accessible units?
No, 1883 Metamora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Metamora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Metamora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1883 Metamora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1883 Metamora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
