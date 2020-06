Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Summerlin-Gaurd Gated community- Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedrooms 2-1/2 baths. Kitchen has granite counter, large eating area and patio access. The living room has shutters and den area. Master bedroom has custom walk in closet, master bath as shower and double sinks. Laundry room is upstairs. 2 Car attached garage has a lot of closet space for storage. Traccia Community has pool/spa/tennis/clubhouse. Easy access to freeway & Shopping