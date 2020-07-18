Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Condo Available in Las Vegas



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, balcony and a garage.



The community features a Club House, Modern Interior Lounges, Fitness and Movement Studio, 2 Pools, Spa, BBQ Area and Fire Pits.



Property Address: 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89135.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



(RLNE5887625)