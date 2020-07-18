Amenities
Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Condo Available in Las Vegas
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, balcony and a garage.
The community features a Club House, Modern Interior Lounges, Fitness and Movement Studio, 2 Pools, Spa, BBQ Area and Fire Pits.
Property Address: 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89135.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887625)