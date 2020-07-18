All apartments in Summerlin South
1275 Ice Park St Apt 103

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1275 Ice Park St, Summerlin South, NV 89135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Condo Available in Las Vegas

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, balcony and a garage.

The community features a Club House, Modern Interior Lounges, Fitness and Movement Studio, 2 Pools, Spa, BBQ Area and Fire Pits.

Property Address: 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89135.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have any available units?
1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have?
Some of 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerlin South.
Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have a pool?
Yes, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 has a pool.
Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Ice Park St Apt 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
