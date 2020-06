11635 EVERGREEN CREEK LN

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool hot tub

LUXURY 5BD/6BA IN RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB! RENOVATED W/ POOL! - THIS GUARD GATED HOME FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH HERRINGBONE PATTERN TILE FLOORING, A BAR WITH A WINE REFRIGERATOR, PENDANT AND RECESS LIGHTING, A COMMERCIAL STAINLESS-STEEL HOOD, UPGRADED QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, AND A TRUE CHEF STYLE KITCHEN. COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS, 4 FIREPLACES, GOLF COURSE VIEWS WITH A SWIMMING POOL AND SPA!



LARGE COURTYARD WITH BEAUTIFUL FOUNTAIN. LARGE MASTER WITH BALCONY HAS UPGRADED BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, BUILT-IN CUSTOM CLOSETS AND SO MUCH MORE! THE DETAILS THROUGHOUT ARE SURE TO BE A SHOW STOPPER. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY AND QUICK ACCESS TO NEARBY FREEWAYS, SUMMERLIN MALL AND RED ROCK CANYON!!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing

$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$8100 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (Per Pet) (Non-Refundable)



NO SMOKING



0-6 month tenancy: $10,800

6-11 month tenancy: $9,000

12 months+: $8,100



