11246 Ventura Grass

Amenities

hardwood floors hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities hot tub

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUMMERLIN - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THE SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE SPACIOUS LAYOUT PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY AND ROOM TO SPREAD OUT. KEY FEATURES: OPEN LOFT WITH ARCHED WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN (EXCEPT BEDROOMS) ALONG WITH A DOOR LESS WALK IN SPA SHOWER.



TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR LEASING AGENTS:

NANCY - 702-460-8484

QUINTEN HORD 702-443-1697

OR ANY NEVADA LICENSED REALTOR



(RLNE4451300)