10873 Crimson Cliffs Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

*ONE MONTH RENT FREE* ENCHANTING 3 BED, 3 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. HOME HAS AN ELEVATOR. SUPER SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WITH BALCONY. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A WALK-IN CLOSET, AMAZING STRIP AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM W/ NEWER MODEL WASHER & DRYER. AGE-RESTRICTED, 55 OR OLDER AND NO ONE UNDER 18 YRS OLD ALLOWED TO LIVE IN THE PROPERTY. AMAZING COMMUNITY W/ CLUBHOUSE, SPARKLING POOL W/ CABANAS, TENNIS COURTS AND MORE! A MUST SEE!!