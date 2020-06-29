Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking bike storage cats allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Searching for an affordable two bedroom townhome for rent in downtown Reno, Nevada? Sierra Townhomes has the home for you! Our community is located on Ryland Street within walking distance of renown Regional Medical Center and Juicy’s Giant Hamburgers, making it easy to get to work or get your fix of good ol’ fashioned hamburgers and fries. Sierra Townhomes is also a convenient homebase for accessing other attractions throughout the city. Hop on RTC Route 13 – there’s a stop right down the street – and head for Costco, or take advantage of nearby Interstates 80 and 580 to get out of town for the weekend to visit Lake Tahoe