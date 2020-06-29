820 Ryland Street, Reno, NV 89502 Renown Medical Center
Searching for an affordable two bedroom townhome for rent in downtown Reno, Nevada? Sierra Townhomes has the home for you! Our community is located on Ryland Street within walking distance of renown Regional Medical Center and Juicy’s Giant Hamburgers, making it easy to get to work or get your fix of good ol’ fashioned hamburgers and fries. Sierra Townhomes is also a convenient homebase for accessing other attractions throughout the city. Hop on RTC Route 13 – there’s a stop right down the street – and head for Costco, or take advantage of nearby Interstates 80 and 580 to get out of town for the weekend to visit Lake Tahoe
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
