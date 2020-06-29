All apartments in Reno
Sierra Townhomes
Sierra Townhomes

820 Ryland Street · (775) 227-2299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Ryland Street, Reno, NV 89502
Renown Medical Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Searching for an affordable two bedroom townhome for rent in downtown Reno, Nevada? Sierra Townhomes has the home for you! Our community is located on Ryland Street within walking distance of renown Regional Medical Center and Juicy’s Giant Hamburgers, making it easy to get to work or get your fix of good ol’ fashioned hamburgers and fries. Sierra Townhomes is also a convenient homebase for accessing other attractions throughout the city. Hop on RTC Route 13 – there’s a stop right down the street – and head for Costco, or take advantage of nearby Interstates 80 and 580 to get out of town for the weekend to visit Lake Tahoe

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Townhomes have any available units?
Sierra Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Townhomes have?
Some of Sierra Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Townhomes offers parking.
Does Sierra Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Townhomes have a pool?
No, Sierra Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Sierra Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Sierra Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
