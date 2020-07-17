All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
895 Caughlin Glen Crossing
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

895 Caughlin Glen Crossing

895 Caughlin Xing · (775) 336-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

895 Caughlin Xing, Reno, NV 89519
Caughlin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Furnished Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Caughlin Ranch Home - Two-bedroom two-bathroom furnished home. Ashley furniture throughout including a dining table, sofa, end tables, and bed in the master bedroom. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallways. Kitchen with electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Sunroom off of the living room. Fenced yard with patio.
Front Landscaping included! Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, and trash.
No pets considered. No Co-Signers accepted.
*All financially responsible tenants must have Renter's Liability Insurance*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2918362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing have any available units?
895 Caughlin Glen Crossing has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing have?
Some of 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
895 Caughlin Glen Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing offer parking?
No, 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing have a pool?
No, 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing have accessible units?
No, 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 895 Caughlin Glen Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity