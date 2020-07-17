895 Caughlin Glen Crossing

Amenities

Furnished Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Caughlin Ranch Home - Two-bedroom two-bathroom furnished home. Ashley furniture throughout including a dining table, sofa, end tables, and bed in the master bedroom. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallways. Kitchen with electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Sunroom off of the living room. Fenced yard with patio.

Front Landscaping included! Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, and trash.

No pets considered. No Co-Signers accepted.

